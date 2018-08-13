South Africa

Zululand bus tragedy investigation to be expedited

13 August 2018 - 09:31 By Jeff Wicks
Scene from the R66 bus accident between eShowe and Melmoth.
Scene from the R66 bus accident between eShowe and Melmoth.
Image: Qiniso Mbili via Twitter

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Mxolisi Kaunda says that an investigation into a fatal bus crash in Zululand on Saturday will be expedited.

In a statement issued on Sunday‚ Kaunda said that a preliminary probe indicated that the driver had lost control of the bus on a bend on the R66. Six people died in the accident.

“Among those who died on the scene are three women‚ 11-month old baby and a male. The sixth victim succumbed to injuries at Ngwelezane Hospital today [Sunday]‚” he said.

The passengers were members of the 12th Apostolic Church in Christ. They were travelling from Gauteng to eMpangeni for the church’s 40th anniversary celebration.

“As the provincial government‚ we are deeply saddened by this horrific crash and we have asked the police to speed up investigation to establish what could have been the cause of the crash. I have also instructed the officials of the Department of Transport to work with the Road Accident Fund to ensure that all the deceased are given a dignified burial back at home‚” he said.

“We would like to advise all those who will be travelling long distances to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and give themselves enough time to rest. Road safety is a collective responsibility‚ therefore let us all join hands and save lives on our roads‚” he added.

Most read

  1. How CFA Society South Africa is driving gender diversity in investment ... Business
  2. Hero describes how he saved the life of shot cyclist South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Shaun Abrahams must step down as NPA boss, ConCourt rules South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | ConCourt rules on future of NPA boss Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X