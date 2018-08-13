KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Mxolisi Kaunda says that an investigation into a fatal bus crash in Zululand on Saturday will be expedited.

In a statement issued on Sunday‚ Kaunda said that a preliminary probe indicated that the driver had lost control of the bus on a bend on the R66. Six people died in the accident.

“Among those who died on the scene are three women‚ 11-month old baby and a male. The sixth victim succumbed to injuries at Ngwelezane Hospital today [Sunday]‚” he said.

The passengers were members of the 12th Apostolic Church in Christ. They were travelling from Gauteng to eMpangeni for the church’s 40th anniversary celebration.

“As the provincial government‚ we are deeply saddened by this horrific crash and we have asked the police to speed up investigation to establish what could have been the cause of the crash. I have also instructed the officials of the Department of Transport to work with the Road Accident Fund to ensure that all the deceased are given a dignified burial back at home‚” he said.