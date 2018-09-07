An amendment to Section 25 of the constitution has the potential to undermine all property rights‚ which could hurt the financial sector and the broader economy.

This was the warning from the Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) on Friday.

Basa is the industry body representing all registered banks in the country. Banks have about R1.6-trillion in property loans‚ including for land‚ commercial property and home loans.

The association said changes to the property clause would also undermine South Africa’s efforts to address the triple challenge of unemployment‚ poverty‚ and inequality.

The joint constitutional review committee is holding public hearings on the possibility of amending Section 25 of the constitution to make it clear how land could be expropriated without compensation.

The EFF is pushing for a blanket approach to land expropriation.