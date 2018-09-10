South Africa

Farmers: We have a better plan for land reform

10 September 2018 - 07:00 By Amil Umraw
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe states very clearly that it is not the Constitution nor the fact that compensation is payable that is to blame for the slow pace of land reform, according to AgriSA.
SA’s largest agricultural union, AgriSA, says its commercial farmers are “heavily” against the amendment of Section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

The farmers, according to AgriSA president Dan Kriek, are “very nervous” and uncertain around the fate of their land should a constitutional amendment be passed in parliament.

Speaking to Times Select at the close of a meeting between the union and representatives of the ANC in Centurion on Friday, Kriek said AgriSA is in favour of transformation and has “better” solutions.

