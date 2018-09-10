The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will hold a two-day inquiry into the alleged sale of “fake” or expired food at foreign-owned shops.

The probe follows a backlash in the form of looting and unrest at spaza shops owned by foreign nationals in and around Soweto.

“Following careful assessment of the reports and site visit to Soweto‚ the commission has determined that it will hold an inquiry as part of its investigation into the possible human rights violations that arise as a result of the alleged manufacture and sale of fake and/or expired goods‚” the commission said on Monday.

The inquiry will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the commission’s training room in Braampark‚ Johannesburg.