Data may fall as Icasa mulls regulating prices

Icasa is considering regulating the price of internet data, the chief executive of the telecoms watchdog said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to bring costs down and shore up the ailing economy.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's chief executive Willington Ngwepe's comments come after complaints from consumers about the cost of data in Africa's most advanced economy.

Ngwepe said Icasa will later this month launch a market inquiry, which is likely to be take between eight and 18 months. The inquiry is expected to help the regulator work out how and which features in the industry need to be regulated.

"What we're going to be doing specifically is to look at regulating the price of data," Ngwepe said on the sidelines of a telecoms conference in Durban. "But that's going to a process that will not happen overnight."