Two siblings died in Katlehong‚ Gauteng‚ and a third was hospitalised after experiencing stomach cramps and nausea.

It was not immediately known what caused their illness.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were saddened about the deaths of the two boys on Tuesday. They were from the Kumalo Primary School. They were just seven and 10 years old.

“It is alleged that‚ while in the classroom‚ the Grade 4 learner complained of experiencing stomach cramps and being nauseous. The learner was taken to the local clinic. Subsequently‚ the Grade 1 learner also complained of similar symptoms as the older sibling and was also rushed to the local clinic. Both learners complicated and were unfortunately certified dead upon arrival at the clinic‚” said Mabona.

The school sent a teacher to inform the family about their condition and saw a five-year-old boy at the family home with similar symptoms.