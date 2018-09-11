From shortly after 9am on Tuesday‚ South Africans will be given stark statistical information on which crimes are on the increase‚ which are on the decrease‚ and in which areas are hit worst by the various crimes.

Ahead of the release of the annual crime statistics‚ TimesLIVE has chosen to publish a selection of Africa Check’s “factsheet” of last year’s facts and figures. The factsheet‚ including with notes‚ definitions and additional resources‚ is available in full here.

The 2016/2017 statistics are reproduced below‚ by type of crime.