Is crime on the rise? Police chief Bheki Cele will tell us today

Police minister Bheki Cele will be in the spotlight on Tuesday morning when he leads a delegation to release the annual crime statistics, first to Parliament and then to the country.

The statistics will cover the financial year that ended in March 2018.

Cele was only appointed police minister in February this year, a month before the financial year ended. Any positive developments will have to be attributed to his predecessor, Fikile Mbalula, who held the position during the period under review.

Regarding his return to the portfolio - this time as a minister and not the national police commissioner - Cele has said he should be judged on the results of his work.

“Look at the crime statistics of 2010–11 and look at murder, because you can’t cheat with murder statistics,” he said earlier this year, two days after his appointment as minister. “We reduced the number of murders to 16,000 from 18,000. The murder rate was going down by 1,000 every year before that, but we reduced it by 2,000 in that financial year.”

Comparatively, there were just more than 19,000 murders in 2016–17, up from 18,673 the year before.