Academic activities at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) remain suspended until further notice due to ongoing violent protests.

“Due to the volatility of the situation and the risk to the safety of staff and students‚ the university had no choice but to come to this decision‚ which aims to normalise the situation at the institution‚” said the university’s spokesperson Willa de Ruyter.

SA Democratic Students Movement (Sadesmo) student leader Sthembiso Ka Shandu condemned the violent protests‚ saying they were no longer about seeking justice for Monareng.

“We have distanced ourselves from these protests‚ because the manner in which they are carried shows that it is no longer about demanding justice for Monareng but pursuing other things‚” Ka Shandu said.

Students were encouraged to vacate residences at the campuses while academic activities are suspended.

While is it unclear when academic activities will resume‚ Sadesmo had written to the vice-chancellor to asking him to engage students to find an amicable solution. “We hope to engage with the VC and hopefully go back to class by next Monday‚ because exams are fast approaching‚” said Ka Shandu.

Meanwhile‚ management emphasised that the year-end examinations would start on November 12 as scheduled.

TUT said increased security on campus would be implemented to ensure a safe environment once academic activities resumed. The institution obtained a court interdict at the High Court in Pretoria last Friday.

“The interdict will be enforced to prevent perpetrators of the ongoing unrest and damage to TUT property from entering the Soshanguve north and south campuses. In addition‚ it will be enforced to prevent any person from participating in any disruptive activities on these campuses. The interdict applies to all TUT campuses‚” De Ruyter said in a statement.