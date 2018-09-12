Zulu king's pet project to come under scrutiny

Heads must roll and money must be recovered.

That's the word from Parliament's portfolio committee on arts and culture which has ordered a probe into an unfinished cultural village being built at Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Enyokeni Palace.

The king's pet project has been plagued by cost overruns that would have ended up with a R1-billion price tag if completed.

The committee recommended that law enforcement agencies use a report by Gobodo Forensic and Investigative Accounting to launch an extensive investigation into the project which was suspended in 2016.

Enyokeni Palace hosts the annual reed dance in September and Umkhosi Wokweshwama (first fruits ceremony) in early December. But the venue is largely unused throughout the year.

King Zwelithini requested construction of the cultural precinct in 2013 but Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa halted work in 2016 and appointed the auditing company to probe allegations of wrongdoing and overcharging.