Parktown Boys’ High School’s former assistant water polo coach and housemaster‚ Collan Rex‚ has been found guilty of assault and sexual assault.

Rex‚ 22‚ was on Friday convicted of 12 counts of assault and 144 of sexual assault.

Acting Judge Peet Johnson said the prosecution had not proved its attempted murder charges against Rex.

A number of boys from the well-known Johannesburg school had testified how Rex had choked them during 2016. Others testified that he had touched their genitals during that year. One pupil also described how Rex made him watch the erotic movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

During his cross-examination by prosecutor Arveena Persad this week‚ Rex said he did not know why the witnesses believed he had tried to kill them when he had choked them during what he described as bonding exercises. Rex testified he meant no harm when choking the boys and said "it was merely horseplay".

The judge said on Friday he was not satisfied that the State proved beyond reasonable doubt that Rex wanted to kill the schoolboys.