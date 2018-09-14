A South African woman is trying to raise money to bring “the most spoiled dog in Lagos” home from Nigeria.

Pamela Lourenco was told on Monday she has to report for duty back in South Africa on September 28.

“He doesn’t drink tap water; he drinks bottled water. I cook his meal for him. He doesn’t eat canned food or anything like that. He is on a very special diet‚” she said of her Maltese poodle‚ Munchkin.

Lourenco‚ a digital manager for an international drinks and alcohol company‚ is trying to raise R45‚000 in an online crowdfunding campaign to bring Munchkin back to South Africa.

If the campaign fails‚ she will find him a new home with a family in Lagos.