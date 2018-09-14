Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has released personal details about the eight people who died in an explosion at its factory in Macassar near Somerset West.

The company said on Friday that the families of those who died on September 3 had given permission to share some personal information about their loved ones‚ as a means of honouring them publicly.

Plant supervisor Nico Angelo Samuels‚ 41‚ started working at the company in 1999 as an operator and worked his way up‚ ultimately becoming a supervisor in 2017.

“He was an avid cricketer‚ playing for Macassar and RDM‚ and lived for soccer. His family say that he loved his colleagues dearly and was a people person. He was known for being humble‚ kind-hearted and having a big smile‚” said the company.

Team leader Stevon Robert Isaacs‚ 51‚ was described by his family as an easy-going person. “He used to play rugby for the Vineyards with all of his brothers‚ who made up most of the team. He was an avid sports fan‚ supporting the All Blacks in rugby and Chelsea in soccer. He also enjoyed watching horse-racing every weekend.”