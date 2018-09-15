South Africa

Man killed in paragliding accident in Centurion

15 September 2018
Man on a motorised paraglider. File photo.
Man on a motorised paraglider. File photo.
Image: www.123rf.com/Fitim Bushati

A man‚ believed to be in his forties‚ was killed when his motorised paraglider crashed in Centurion south of Pretoria on Saturday morning.

“Shortly after 8.30am on Saturday morning‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene in Centurion where they found the man near his paragliding gear on the airfield. He was assessed by paramedics who found that his vital signs rapidly deteriorated. Despite their efforts‚ they were unable to revive him and he was later declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known‚ he said.

“Local authorities attended the scene and will investigate.”

