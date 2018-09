Suspects arrested hours after CIT robbery in Eastern Cape

Three cash-in-transit robbery suspects were arrested within hours of a heist in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the incident happened at the Zingqitu Administration in the Glen Grey area near Lady Frere.

“It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects ordered pensioners at gunpoint to lie down and confronted the security officers that were preparing money for the pension payout. The suspects overpowered the security officers and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money‚” Muridili said.

“The multi-disciplinary team comprising various units including the K9 Unit and Airwing was activated as part of the 72-hour Activation Plan to hunt down the suspects.”