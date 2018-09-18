South Africa

Foreign-owned shop looted in Johannesburg

18 September 2018 - 19:51 By Naledi Shange
It was confirmed that the shop was owned by a foreign national.
Image: Via Twitter/@crimeairnetwork

Police are yet to make any arrests after looting erupted in Coronationville‚ west of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

It was later confirmed that the shop was owned by a foreign national.

"It is alleged that the shop was closed when the complainant [the shop owner] saw a crowd of approximately 200 people attacking his shop with bricks and breaking the security gates open‚" said Captain Mavela Masondo.

"After gaining entry‚ the suspects started looting the shop. It is alleged that items taken include bread‚ cigarettes‚ airtime‚ deep freezer‚ meat‚ cold drinks and airtime."

Police have since opened a case of public violence. No arrests have been made.

The incident comes about a month after a series of foreign-owned shops were looted in Soweto‚ apparently triggered by complaints of ‘fake’ or expired foods.

