Police are yet to make any arrests after looting erupted in Coronationville‚ west of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

It was later confirmed that the shop was owned by a foreign national.

"It is alleged that the shop was closed when the complainant [the shop owner] saw a crowd of approximately 200 people attacking his shop with bricks and breaking the security gates open‚" said Captain Mavela Masondo.

"After gaining entry‚ the suspects started looting the shop. It is alleged that items taken include bread‚ cigarettes‚ airtime‚ deep freezer‚ meat‚ cold drinks and airtime."