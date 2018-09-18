Hugs‚ fresh fruit no more as cholera kills in Harare

Embracing at church‚ shaking hands‚ buying fresh fruit on street corners and paying respects to the dead are rituals vanishing as a deadly outbreak of cholera takes hold in Zimbabwe.

The water-borne disease is changing the way people go about their daily lives in the capital city Harare where frantic efforts are underway to avert a disaster.

On Monday health and child care minister Dr Obadiah Moyo put the body count at 30 with more than 4‚000 cases being reported just under two weeks ago.

“The total number of deaths has risen by two to 30 people … We are increasing water supplies and medication to the affected areas following assistance from various partners‚” said Moyo.

But the biggest losers in the outbreak are informal traders‚ mostly vendors selling fruit and vegetables. A 2017 study by the International Monetary Fund said Zimbabwe had the second-largest informal sector in the world. The report: “Shadow Economies Around the World: What Did We Learn Over the Last 20 Years?” described more than 60% of the economy as informal.