South Africa

By being soft on Cosatu, Cyril is dooming SA to hard times

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
19 September 2018 - 09:00
Perhaps Cyril Ramaphosa believes that by publicly shaming his opponents in the ANC, they will retreat.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been applauded for putting his detractors on notice, warning those in the ANC plotting in “dark corners” to desist from doing so.

Perhaps Ramaphosa believes that by publicly shaming his opponents in the ANC, they will retreat. They will not.

Because what they really needed to hear at Cosatu’s 13th national congress was some straight talk about South Africa’s troubles.

