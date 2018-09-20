Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown’s application to cross-examine a witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry has been dismissed.

Brown can however submit a new application at a later stage‚ if she “meets the requirements”‚ Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Thursday.

“Miss Lynne Brown’s application is dismissed. She has not put up her version and I am not at this stage prepared to grant her leave to cross-examine. She is free to later on renew the application if she meets the requirements. So the final decision is her application is dismissed‚” said Zondo‚ ending the application that was being presented by Brown’s lawyer Simmy Lebala.

Brown wanted to cross-examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas on the testimony he brought to the commission‚ which claimed that Ajay Gupta mentioned her as one of the people with whom he worked.

However‚ Lebala struggled from the outset to convince Zondo that the application had any merit to it. Lebala tried to persuade him that the context in which Jonas mentioned his client’s name was important for the commission to take into consideration.

“What is pertinent is context; it is not merely the mention of the name. The test is not whether it is true or not‚” argued Lebala.