Suspected hijackers rammed by brave granny appear in court

Phuthi Mashala appeared agitated as he made his first appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mashala and his co-accused, Patrice Tebela, appeared briefly before senior magistrate Martin Kroukamp. The pair were arrested on September 19, following an intense search by police after they were caught on video allegedly trying to hijack an elderly woman in Alberton a few weeks earlier.

The video went viral after the woman didn’t give in to their demands when they instructed her to get out if her vehicle after they tail-gated her as she drove into her driveway. Instead of handing over the car, she reversed and rammed her car into theirs.

The men were forced to flee.