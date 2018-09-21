A survey of more than 11‚000 people has revealed Capetonians' biggest fears about the future.

And while it may seem gloomy‚ it is the first step in a process to make the city more resilient.

The five fault lines putting the city at risk‚ according to those surveyed‚ are mainly: the meeting of basic needs‚ employment‚ public health‚ social cohesion and crime.

The survey‚ carried out by 100 Resilient Cities‚ covered 11‚178 Capetonians who were interviewed in their homes. Views were specifically sought from citizens “living in poor and vulnerable communities”.

On its centenary four years ago‚ the Rockefeller Foundation started the 100 Resilient Cities network. A hundred cities around the globe were identified for efforts to address rapid urbanisation‚ globalisation and climate change.

With $168m (about R2.4bn) behind the project‚ the 100 included 10 in Africa‚ among them Cape Town and Durban. Over the past year the network has been working on a resilience strategy for Cape Town‚ and the preliminary assessment report released on Friday is the first step in that process.

The 47-page document‚ to be submitted to the Cape Town council towards the end of the year‚ “looks at the risks and how to address them”‚ said Dutch water expert Liz Agbor-Tabi‚ Africa director at 100 Resilient Cities.

The “really rigorous analytical work” that had gone into the report would provide a road map. “There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for resilience. So the one way to customise our approach is through this type of analysis‚” she said.