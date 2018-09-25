KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda has convened an urgent meeting of security agencies and taxi operators in Ladysmith following the killing of Klipriver Taxi Association deputy chairperson Samson Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo was shot dead near Aller Park farm while driving home on Sunday. A provincial police task team has been assigned to investigate his murder — one in a series of bloody deaths between the feuding Klipriver Taxi Association and Sizwe Taxi Association.

Last year Kaunda suspended operations by both organisations following a series of killings of taxi operators and passengers. Since 2014 more than 61 taxi operators have been killed in the area.

The suspension was further extended by six months in June.

However last week‚ the Klipriver Taxi Association turned to the Pietermaritzburg High court to lift the ban. The order - in association with three religious organisations - was to be lifted in October pending a formal review. However‚ Bishop Andile Hlatshwayo‚ one of the pastors who supported the court application‚ said following their victory‚ the clergymen had to go to ground because of threats against them.