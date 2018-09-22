South Africa

Belville taxi rank closed after two commuters were caught in crossfire

22 September 2018 - 16:46 By TimesLIVE
The Belville taxi rank has been closed after two commuters were caught in the crossfire of a taxi war in the area.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

“The violence erupted between CATA-affiliated Bellville Taxi Association (BELLTA) and Bloekombos-Wallacedene Taxi Association (Bloewata) as shots were fired at Bellville taxi rank.

“Two commuters were injured following the shootout‚ and were hospitalised‚” said Western Cape MEC for transport and public workers Donald Grant.

He said that after consultation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Taxi Registrar‚ the Bellville Taxi Rank had been closed until the situation was assessed to be safe again for commuters.

“The Registrar has also informed both associations of their suspension with immediate effect. Violence had also broken out between the two warring groups in July this year‚ compelling the Department of Transport and Public Works to appoint a mediator in an attempt to reach a peaceful resolution.

“SAPS‚ Metro Police‚ and traffic authorities have already implemented operational plans to secure the Bellville interchange‚” Grant said on Saturday.

He said his department’s officials would assist authorities in their investigations and in clamping down on violence threatening the safety of commuters.

“It is unacceptable that disputes within the minibus taxi industry continue to be violent in nature. There is no dispute that cannot be resolved peacefully and through reaching consensus. I implore taxi industry leaders to promote peace amongst their ranks and to prioritise the safety of commuters above all else.”

