Phoenix triple murder: husband and father waits to face accused

The husband and father of three slain Phoenix women sat with his head in hands outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as he waited for the man accused of their murder to apply for bail.

Sagren Govindsamy appeared dazed and overwhelmed as he sat quietly while community members gathered for a small protest.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man for the murders of Jane Govender‚ 44‚ and her two daughters Denisha‚ 22‚ and 16-year-old Rackelle at their flat in Tasvir Mansion in Longcroft‚ Phoenix.

On Friday police had responded to a report of murder at Longcroft Drive in Phoenix.