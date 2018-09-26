Albany bread changing its packaging over kilojoules/calorie tiff

Watching the waistline means watching the breadline.

Premier Foods is unhappy that Tiger Brands is using calories instead of kilojoules (kJ) on the packaging of their Albany Ultima brown bread.

Premier Foods complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about these claims on Albany Ultima: “Only 67 Calories Per Slice”; and “Kilojoule Controlled Brown Bread”.

Premier Foods referred to the foodstuffs labelling laws and argued only kilojoules is acceptable as a measure of energy for food.

One calorie is equal to 4.18 kilojoules‚ therefore the calorie count of a foodstuff is usually substantially lower than the kilojoule count of that product.

Premier Foods argued South Africans expect to read kilojoules on packaging and may end up buying something because they misread calories for kilojoules.

The legal regulations state “low energy” is anything below 170kJ per 100g. Albany Ultimate is “substantially higher” as it contains 861kJ per 100g.