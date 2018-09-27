Less than half the number of trains it needs‚ no CCTV cameras at stations‚ little or no access control and an administrative shambles.

These were just some of the shortcomings of the commuter rail system in Cape Town‚ a senior police officer told MPs on Wednesday.

But the Department of Transport says there is no emergency‚ insisting “interventions” by minister Blade Nzimande will fix the problems.

After the latest in a string of fires blamed on arsonists‚ Metrorail in the Western Cape has only 42 trains left of the 88 it needs to operate its timetable. Five carriages were set alight at the weekend near Paarl.

Activist group #UniteBehind has called on the Passenger Rail Agency of SA to allow the use of September monthly tickets in October‚ due to the poor train service‚ and is planning a mass protest for Thursday October 4.

Spokesman Matthew Hirsch said the commuter rail system should be declared a national disaster so that funds could be released to tackle its problems.