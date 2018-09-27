Visas & 'vendettas': Malusi Gigaba and Redi Tlhabi's Twitter war gets ugly

Withdraw your statements and say sorry or get ready to face a lawsuit.

That is the ultimatum home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has given to journalist-turned-author Redi Tlhabi after she alleged that he had amended visa regulations on travelling with children because of a personal vendetta.

Tlhabi had alleged on Tuesday that Gigaba was livid after a relative of his ex-wife had taken his child on holiday without his permission. The laws were then tightened.

The new rule stated that all children needed an unabridged birth certificate along with their passport before being allowed to pass customs. Written consent was also needed from the child’s parents if they were not traveling together.