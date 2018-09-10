Trains in the Western Cape a ‘national disaster’‚ says advocacy group

The criminal history of security guards tasked with rail commuters’ safety has come under scrutiny following the robbery and murder of a passenger in the Western Cape on Friday.

#UniteBehind – an association of people’s movements and legal policy and research support organisations – came out guns blazing on Monday. The organisation wrote to Transport Minister Blade Nzimande and asked him to declare the rail network‚ which has been under siege from “saboteurs” who have burned tens of coaches‚ a national disaster.

Last month‚ Metrorail revealed that 149 carriages had been burned since May 2015.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) claimed at the weekend that the attack was "not merely a robbery" and attributed it to a gang of saboteurs.