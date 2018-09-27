Former president Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane‚ says he met with former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to discuss “blackmail” rumours – and has denied that he witnessed a Gupta brother threaten and try to bribe him.

Duduzane is the only person who has been criminally charged in connection with Jonas’s claims that a Gupta brother‚ who he initially identified as Ajay but later said may be Rajesh‚ offered him R600-million to take over as finance minister and do the Gupta family’s bidding.

He also claimed that this Gupta brother threatened to kill him if he revealed the alleged bribe offer – this within earshot of Duduzane and controversial Arms Deal advisor Fana Hlongwane.

Duduzane admits meeting with Jonas‚ but says he and Hlongwane – who he has described as an “uncle” – did so to address certain unidentified blackmail claims allegedly made by Jonas.

“Rumours were surfacing in general that Mr Jonas allegedly claimed that Mr Hlongwane blackmailed him [Jonas] in some or other manner. These rumours were regarded as very serious.