South Africa

Now the Americans have Guptas in their sights

28 September 2018 - 07:00 By Ranjeni Munusamy
With rumours of state capture gaining momentum, brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta were increasingly linked to former President Jacob Zuma.
With rumours of state capture gaining momentum, brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta were increasingly linked to former President Jacob Zuma.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

As South Africa’s criminal justice system remains unable to prosecute perpetrators of grand corruption in the country, it has emerged that the Zondo commission is not the only investigation under way to break the back of state capture.  

On Thursday, human rights lawyer Brian Currin testified that US law enforcement authorities are also in pursuit of the Guptas.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

And they have obtained a clone of the hard drive from a whistleblower who exposed the Gupta e-mails.

For more on this story, please visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Yacht skipper missing after falling overboard off Cape coast South Africa
  2. Timeline to disaster: What happened on the day 3 Joburg firefighters died South Africa
  3. Now the Americans have Guptas in their sights South Africa
  4. Ekurhuleni plans to expropriate four pieces of land without compensation South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X