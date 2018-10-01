The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has withdrawn civil proceedings it brought against its former spokesperson‚ Adrian Lackay‚ for speaking to committees in parliament about problems at the organisation.

In May 2015 Lackay was served with a combined summons in which the tax agency and its suspended commissioner‚ Tom Moyane‚ claimed R12-million in damages.

Lackay has testified at the Nugent inquiry into Sars‚ where he said‚ again‚ that his working life was made "intolerable" when Moyane ran a "disinformation campaign"‚ making false statements to the media without his knowledge.