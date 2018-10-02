Radio station fires Sasha Martinengo for referring to Julius Malema as a 'monkey'

The EFF says it will open a criminal case against radio presenter Sasha Martinengo after he referred to party leader Julius Malema as a “monkey” on air.

Martinengo was fired from Hot91.9fm because of his comment.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted: We welcome the firing of Sasha Martinengo‚ a @Hot919fm DJ who called CIC Malema a monkey. However‚ we will not end there. We will‚ through our branches in Gauteng‚ be opening a criminal case against him because racists belong in jail.”