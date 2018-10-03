South Africa

Nhlanhla Nene a crowd-puller at state capture inquiry

03 October 2018 - 13:26 By Penwell Dlamini
Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on October 3 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s has proven to be a crowd-puller at the state capture inquiry sitting in Parktown, Johannesburg — recording the highest attendance numbers thus far.

For the first time since the commission started in August, the public area is almost half full, with only two seats left vacant in the media section.

Nene’s deputy Mondli Gungubele and other  finance and treasury bigwigs —  director-general Dondo Mogajane, former budget chief Michael Sachs, spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane and deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat were there to support their boss.

Head of the presidency at Luthuli House, Zizi Kodwa  was there and so was the Gupta family’s number one cheerleader Black First Land First Andile Mngxitama.

Mngxitama spent most of the time glued to his cellphone and sometimes chatted with a man sitting next to him.


Three rows away from Mngxitama was Kodwa, who was focused on reading  a document he had.

Gungubela, the former mayor of Ekurhuleni,  was frequently checking his cellphone and would listen to the evidence, sometimes constantly focusing his eyes on the floor.

Outside the commission building, a handful of Outa supporters held a banner reading: “Prosecute State Capture culprits”.

Nene revealed some explosive details including why former President Jacob Zuma fired him and that three of Zuma’s senior cabinet ministers were hostile towards him for refusing to sign the controversial nuclear deal.

Nene’s testimony continues after the lunch break.

