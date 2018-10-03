Nhlanhla Nene a crowd-puller at state capture inquiry

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s has proven to be a crowd-puller at the state capture inquiry sitting in Parktown, Johannesburg — recording the highest attendance numbers thus far.

For the first time since the commission started in August, the public area is almost half full, with only two seats left vacant in the media section.

Nene’s deputy Mondli Gungubele and other finance and treasury bigwigs — director-general Dondo Mogajane, former budget chief Michael Sachs, spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane and deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat were there to support their boss.

Head of the presidency at Luthuli House, Zizi Kodwa was there and so was the Gupta family’s number one cheerleader Black First Land First Andile Mngxitama.

Mngxitama spent most of the time glued to his cellphone and sometimes chatted with a man sitting next to him.