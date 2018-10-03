Nene: I never abused my position to benefit my family

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has denied that he used his position as chairman of the Public Investment Corporation improperly or to benefit his family.

In evidence at the state capture inquiry, Nene said: “I deny that I have ever acted inappropriately with regard to any investments made by the PIC. I deny any and every allegation that I knowingly acted to promote any funding from the PIC for any business involving my son.”

This follows the circulation of a text message claiming that his son Siya’s oil company received funding from the PIC and that Nene used his position for the benefit of the Gupta family. It also said that money was channelled via a Swiss bank account to his wife.