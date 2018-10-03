William Nicol Drive to become Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive

William Nicol Drive – one of the busiest roads in Johannesburg connecting suburbs in the north of the city – could be renamed after struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Gauteng transport MEC Ismail Vadi said a recommendation to rename the road to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive had been made by the City of Johannesburg.

"We have noted that the City of Johannesburg had resolved last Thursday that William Nicol Drive be renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive and the Emfuleni Council has recommended that the R82 be named in honour of Duma Nokwe. These recommendations will be processed by the Gauteng and National Geographic Names Councils for final decision-making‚" Vadi said at the launch of October Transport Month on Monday.

He said that the renaming of roads was to promote inclusive identity and did not seek to remove the past but to promote an identity that was inclusive of all the citizens of the country.

"In so doing it should raise citizens’ awareness of the heroes and heroines that played significant roles in the country’s struggle against apartheid and its people’s freedom.”