City of Joburg to honour Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

18 September 2018 - 17:36 By Timeslive
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: Bra Nape ‏via Twitter

The City of Johannesburg is to confer the freedom of the city posthumously on the late struggle icon Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The event will take place on September 25. This was announced on Tuesday by the speaker of the Joburg City council‚ Vasco da Gama.

He said Madikizela-Mandela was an obvious candidate for the honour‚ describing her as a woman who “led us out of dark days with the strength‚ passion and determination that lights in each of us the will to do more and to be more”.

“She made sacrifices for the sake of freedom‚ endured imprisonment and beatings‚ was separated from her family‚ yet she endured. When the dust of the democratic struggle settled‚ she emerged with grace and dignity‚ working to build communities‚ assist those in need and create a better South Africa.”

Since 1996‚ the freedom of the city has been bestowed posthumously on the late Walter Sisulu‚ the late former president Nelson Mandela‚ the late Joe Slovo‚ the late Beyers Naude and the late Ahmed Kathrada.

It has also been conferred on Sophie De Bruyn and posthumously on Lillian Ngoyi‚ Helen Joseph‚ Rahima Moosa. Other recipients include Andrew Mlangeni and advocate George Bizos.

The event will be attended by the late Madikizela-Mandela's family‚ who will receive the award on her behalf.

