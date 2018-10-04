Man who 'assaulted' ex-girlfriend in video also 'threatened' her ex-husband, court hears

The man responds by telling Turnbull that he does not know the former gang leader.

Turnbull is also heard telling the man that they will “sort this” issue out legally and physically. Soon after this he is heard saying: “Are you prepared to take what’s coming your way ... Are you f**** prepared”.

In his bail application, Turnbull told the court that his passport had expired.

The state, however, discovered that he still holds a valid passport. The court was also told on Wednesday that he lied about being employed. An affidavit from his alleged employer, read out in court, confirms that the man had never hired Turnbull. Turnbull would work in the family business as a salesman if the court releases him on bail.

This was according to his father Michael Roy Turnbull, whose affidavit was read out.“I would like to state that he [Turnbull] will be working for me in our family business in Port Alfred as a salesman,” the affidavit said.

In a photo taken of Turnbull on his way back to the court’s holding cells, the 41-year-old, his hair in Mohican style, is caught crouching on his haunches behind the plastic bags containing his possessions. He looks agitated, and thinner than the photos that had previously populated his now deleted Facebook page.