WATCH | Man in court after 'assault' on ex-girlfriend caught on camera

A man appeared in court on Wednesday after a video of him allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral.

The state played the video – which has attracted more than 114,000 views on Facebook – in the Randburg Magistrate's Court as well as several recorded telephone conversations between Turnbull and the woman’s ex-husband.

In the video, Andrew Turnbull can be seen pinning Chere Gray against a wall, then tossing her aside as the person filming the video is heard pleading: “Andrew, please calm down”.

The incident reportedly happened in August.

Turnbull is also accused of drug and ammunition possession in a separate case.

The bail hearing is set to continue with arguments on Friday.

