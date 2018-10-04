South Africa

WATCH | Man in court after 'assault' on ex-girlfriend caught on camera

04 October 2018 - 13:14 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

A man appeared in court on Wednesday after a video of him allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral.

The state played the video – which has attracted more than 114,000 views on Facebook – in the Randburg Magistrate's Court as well as several recorded telephone conversations between Turnbull and the woman’s ex-husband. 

In the video, Andrew Turnbull can be seen pinning Chere Gray against a wall, then tossing her aside as the person filming the video is heard pleading: “Andrew, please calm down”.

The incident reportedly happened in August.

Turnbull is also accused of drug and ammunition possession in a separate case.

The bail hearing is set to continue with arguments on Friday.

Read the full story here.

Man who 'assaulted' ex-girlfriend in video also 'threatened' her ex-husband, court hears

The man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a video that went viral, also threatened the woman's ex-husband, the court was told on Wednesday.
