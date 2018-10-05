The SA Social Security Agency’s Western Cape manager threatened to close down the regional fraud unit while lambasting investigators for leaking information about the disappearance of files linked to a fraud syndicate operating in the organisation.

Fraud unit staff expressed fear and distrust to regional manager Henry de Grass at a staff meeting last Friday. De Grass responded by telling them his intention was to disband the unit and replace them with “fresh people”.

De Grass and Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab said they could not comment on staff meetings because they were confidential.

Several sources who attended the meeting said De Grass tried to isolate individuals suspected of leaking information. Allegedly naming several people in the room‚ he told them: “If you lose your integrity as a person‚ then you’re worthless.”

He asked whose interests it served to leak information about Cape Town ANC councillor Nolufefe Mbombo‚ whom Times Select revealed was reported to the unit for not declaring social grants she received for more than a year after being elected in 2016.

“Who has an interest in reporting the matter on the councillor? Because these are all questions the journalist is asking‚” said De Grass.