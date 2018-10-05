South Africa

Hot 91.9FM fails in court to bar EFF from station

05 October 2018 - 09:24 By Tankiso Makhetha
Sasha Martinengo. File photo.
Sasha Martinengo. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Gauteng radio station’s effort to seek an urgent high court interdict against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has failed.

The red berets allegedly stormed the station's premises looking for details of Sasha Martinengo‚ its former deejay‚ who‚ on air‚ called the EFF's commander-in-chief‚ Julius Malema‚ a monkey.

In an urgent application in the South Gauteng High Court yesterday‚ Hot 91.9FM asked the court to stop EFF members from entering its premises and harassing and threatening its staff.

The station's legal representative‚ Advocate Jean Badeaux‚ told the court the station sought to be granted the interdict ex-parte (without informing the EFF).

Sasha Martinengo's 'monkey' remark was 'irresponsible'

Axed radio DJ Sasha Martinengo had absolutely no excuse for labelling EFF leader Julius Malema a monkey‚ says the SA Human Rights Commission.
News
1 day ago

SuperSport confirms they're no longer involved with sacked presenter Sasha Martinengo

Pay-TV giants SuperSport have distanced themselves from Sasha Martinengo after the former radio presenter was fired from his day job for calling ...
Sport
2 days ago

However‚ Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said it would not be in the interest of justice to grant such an order in the absence‚ and without the knowledge‚ of the EFF.

"The due process of the court cannot be curtailed‚ but this is an extraordinary case‚ in extraordinary times and circumstances.

"However‚ it would not be in the interest of justice not to give notice to the respondent. I have never heard of a court acceding to such a request‚" Mokgoatlheng said.

- SowetanLIVE

Most read

  1. Bodies of mother clutching baby found as Indonesia quake toll rises above 1,500 World
  2. School built with R28m Lotto grant falls to pieces South Africa
  3. DRC's Mukwege and Iraq's Murad win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize World
  4. Stigma, blame means African women wary to say #MeToo Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
Video footage shows Andrew Turnbull assaulting ex girlfriend
X