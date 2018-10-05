South Africa

Trio held for drug dealing in Ennerdale

05 October 2018 - 14:07 By Naledi Shange
The drugs found included cat (methcathinone) and crystal methamphetamine.
A 41-year-old woman was among the three people arrested for alleged drug dealing in Ennerdale in Johannesburg south‚ Gauteng police said on Friday.

The arrests took place on Thursday night‚ said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

“The two male suspects‚ aged 33 and 42‚ have been linked to four previous cases of drug dealing and also featured on the police's list of wanted suspects‚” said Peters.

“Drugs‚ whose value is yet to be determined‚ were recovered during the operation‚” he said.

Peters said the arrests were part of efforts between Ennerdale residents and the police to clean up the suburb.

Meanwhile‚ tempers flared in Ennerdale on Friday when residents took to the streets in protest over unemployment‚ alleged police corruption and drug dealing.

Ennerdale is one of several largely coloured neighbourhoods that participated in a “Gauteng shutdown” protest on Friday against crime‚ gang violence‚ drug dealing‚ poor delivery of services and that they feel marginalised by government.

The protests followed those in Westbury‚ Johannesburg‚ over the past two weeks after a woman was killed and a 10-year-old was wounded when they were caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

