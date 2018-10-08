South Africa

‘I'm still shaking’ - Eyewitness describes the moment crashed plane flew just metres above his head

08 October 2018 - 15:37 By Naledi Shange
Eyewitness Stephanus Volschenk who was the first person to respond to the deadly Vorna Valley light aircraft crash addresses media near the scene on October 8 2018
Image: Supplied

Stephanus Volschenk was driving in Midrand on Monday when‚ to his shock‚ a small aircraft flew just metres over his head.

Seconds later‚ the plane crashed into a yard‚ leaving two people dead. Police confirmed that the pilot of the aircraft as well as a gardener who was working outside a house had died.

"I'm still shaking‚" Volschenk said. "I was driving down the road when I looked up and saw the plane about three metres from me. I heard the engine of it.”

Volschenk said he saw the plane crash into the yard‚ immediately parked his car and ran to the gate‚ where he asked the homeowner to let him in.

"She was shouting out to me saying‚ 'Is my gardener okay? Is my gardener okay?’" he added.

Volschenk said he checked on the female pilot‚ who had been flying alone in the small aircraft. He did not find a pulse on her.

The gardener‚ however‚ was still breathing.

“He was murmuring something‚ but I could not hear him and he was bleeding from his head‚” Volschenk said.

He later died from severe injuries.

Forensic officers continued to comb through the scene on Monday afternoon as the area leading to the house was cordoned off. A large fire engine was parked outside‚ blocking the view of the house‚ while a police helicopter hovered overhead‚ surveying the scene of the crash.

Police had earlier told TimesLIVE that aviation authorities would be the ones who could give detail on the cause of the crash.

By Monday afternoon‚ the wreckage and the bodies were yet to be removed.

