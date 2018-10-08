Stephanus Volschenk was driving in Midrand on Monday when‚ to his shock‚ a small aircraft flew just metres over his head.

Seconds later‚ the plane crashed into a yard‚ leaving two people dead. Police confirmed that the pilot of the aircraft as well as a gardener who was working outside a house had died.

"I'm still shaking‚" Volschenk said. "I was driving down the road when I looked up and saw the plane about three metres from me. I heard the engine of it.”

Volschenk said he saw the plane crash into the yard‚ immediately parked his car and ran to the gate‚ where he asked the homeowner to let him in.

"She was shouting out to me saying‚ 'Is my gardener okay? Is my gardener okay?’" he added.

Volschenk said he checked on the female pilot‚ who had been flying alone in the small aircraft. He did not find a pulse on her.