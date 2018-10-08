World

'Stolen baby' doctor guilty - but he cannot be punished

08 October 2018 - 15:22 By Reuters
Protesters against Spain's stolen babies scandal outside court in Madrid, Spain, on June 26 2018.
Protesters against Spain's stolen babies scandal outside court in Madrid, Spain, on June 26 2018.
Image: Juan Medina/Reuters

A Spanish doctor accused of stealing and selling a baby during the dictatorship is guilty of all charges but cannot be punished due to the statute of limitations, a Madrid court said on Monday.

The court said 85-year-old Spanish gynaecologist Eduardo Vela was responsible for the abduction of a child, faking a birth and falsifying official documents but was absolved after the baby reached adulthood in 1987.

Spanish trial over 'stolen babies' resumes decades after dictatorship

Spain's first trial linked to thousands of suspected cases of babies stolen from their mothers during the Franco era resumed at a Madrid court on ...
News
1 month ago

The lawyer of the woman at the centre of the case, Ines Madrigal, told reporters outside the court they would appeal against the decision. The statute of limitations imposes deadlines on courts to complete legal proceedings.

Madrigal, who was told by her mother at 18 that she was adopted, accused Vela of forging her 1969 birth certificate to show her adoptive mother, now dead, as her biological parent.

Vela, who had denied the charges, was the first person prosecuted over the "stolen babies" scandal that affected thousands during general Francisco Franco's rule.

Many of the cases date back to the right-wing dictatorship of 1939-75 when campaigners say officials took babies from "unsuitable" mothers - often communist or leftists - and gave them to families with connections to the regime.

A decade ago, a Spanish judge recorded the cases of about 30,000 Spanish children taken at birth during Franco's rule.

Doctor goes on trial over Spain’s 'stolen babies' scandal

An 85-year-old Spanish gynaecologist went on trial on Tuesday accused of abducting a baby in 1969 and giving her away, the first person prosecuted ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Pakistani Islamists warn of 'terrible consequences' of blasphemy appeal World
  2. Toyota workers down tools in Durban South Africa
  3. Mozambique's local elections to test peace progress Africa
  4. State's cocktail of ineptitude and intent to blame for ‘death squad’ delays - ... South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
Youngsta-led hip-hop brings diversity to Daisies
X