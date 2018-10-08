A KwaZulu-Natal security boss recently arrived at an Endumeni municipality security tender briefing with a posse of gun-toting bodyguards in tow‚ to demonstrate the capabilities of his company‚ he claims.

Video footage of Sipho Ngcobo‚ head of the Dundee-based Qomkufa Security‚ and his four rifle-carrying security detail‚ clad in camouflage‚ has since gone viral.

When approached by TimesLIVE on Monday‚ Ngcobo declined to comment further on the footage.

He referenced an interview he did with eNCA at the weekend‚ saying what he had told the television station “is the truth and you can use that information”.

In the eNCA interview‚ Ngcobo said attending the municipal briefing with armed men was not meant to intimidate his competitors or municipal officials‚ but to demonstrate his company's services.

Ngcobo‚ in the interview‚ denied that his arrival was meant to intimidate municipal officials‚ when they were being protected by his company.