'We killed a homeless man to fake Zak Valentine's death' - Krugersdorp witness testifies

One of the state witnesses in the case of the Krugersdorp murders on Wednesday explained in detail to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg how they murdered a homeless man to fake the death of one of the accused.

Le Roux Steyn was testifying in the trial of Cecilia Steyn‚ 37‚ Zak Valentine‚ 33‚ and his sister Marcel Steyn‚ 20‚ who have pleaded not guilty to 32 counts‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ fraud and intimidation.

The younger Steyn's mother‚ former high school teacher Marinda Steyn‚ 51‚ was earlier this year sentenced to 11 life terms for the Krugersdorp murder spree.

Le Roux entered into a plea bargain with the State in May. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for each of the seven counts of murder he was convicted of. Ten years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he testifies in the trial.

They were part of the so-called Electus Per Deus (Chosen by God) group. The group is accused of murdering 11 people between 2012 and 2016.

Le Roux said they orchestrated a plan to fake the death of Valentine to claim his life policy.