Teacher arrested for bribery in cash for jobs scandal

12 October 2018 - 13:08 By Timeslive
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

A teacher has been arrested after an investigation implicating six officials in a cash for post scandal. A principal is among those implicated‚ the Gauteng Department of Education said on Friday.

The others include two general assistants (GAs) at a high school in Alexandra and two HR personnel in the Johannesburg East District.

The department said the teacher was arrested on Wednesday‚ and appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday‚ for alleged bribery of an investigation officer.

"It is alleged that the implicated officials facilitated permanent appointments of the two GAs and subsequently demanded that they deposit substantial amounts into the educator’s bank account‚" said the department.

The investigation was triggered by an anonymous tip-off regarding alleged cash in exchange for posts.

"According to information at our disposal‚ interviews were held in June 2018‚ however‚ the said GAs received backdated salary payments of more than R13‚000 each as according to their appointment letters in the system they were appointed with effect from April 1 2018."

The six implicated officials will on Friday be served with notices for intention to precautionary suspend them. “We strongly condemn any criminal acts which seek to undermine the dignity of the department. This should serve as a deterrent. All officials who might be involved in corruption will face the full might of the law‚” warned MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

X