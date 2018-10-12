On Friday morning‚ a planned ‘Blood Friday’ march will take place in Johannesburg – but some of the predominantly coloured communities slated to take part say they will boycott.

Marchers are expected to start at the Mary Fitzgerald Gerald Square in Newtown‚ opposite the Market Theatre‚ before moving on to the Gauteng Legislature where a letter of demands will be handed over.

“[Blood Friday] is for remembrance of all who died at the hands of drug-related deaths‚ gangsterism‚ car hijackings‚ farm murders and every other form of brutality on those classified as coloureds and every South African‚” march spokesperson Anthony Williams said.

They also said economic exclusion is a problem in various coloured communities.

“The Blood Friday project is not only about people classified coloureds. However‚ we are absolutely clear‚ that our people had enough of the obvious and unashamed exclusions from the economy of Gauteng and the country‚” Williams said.