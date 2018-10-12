South Africa

Tiger Brands reopens factories that were sources of listeriosis outbreaks

12 October 2018 - 11:03 By Robert Laing
Tiger Brands has reopened the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.
Tiger Brands has reopened the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Tiger Brands has reopened its Germiston factory‚ which was closed in March along with a Polokwane factory and an abattoir in Clayville after they were found to be the sources of deadly listeria bacteria.

“After rigorous assessments of the factory were completed‚ the Ekurhuleni department of health issued a certificate of acceptability to the company for the Germiston processing facility‚” Tiger Brands said on Friday morning.

Its Polokwane factory received a certificate of acceptability from the Capricorn municipality on September 12‚ allowing it to resume canning Enterprise-branded meat products.

“Structural refurbishments continue on the remaining units at the Polokwane facility and are expected to be completed by early November‚ after which the department of health will conduct its assessments‚” Tiger Brands said.

“The Clayville abattoir will supply the raw material requirements for the Germiston facility as well as fresh meat cuts. In addition‚ it will continue to contract slaughter on behalf of approved pig suppliers‚” Friday’s statement said.

Tiger Brands closed the three facilities in March after the National Consumer Commission ordered it to recall three types of sausages — polony‚ frankfurters and smoked Russians — sold under its Enterprise brand. Friday’s statement made no mention of these products.

Tiger Brands said production of “ready-to-cook products‚ comprising bacon and frozen sausages” was expected to restart on Friday. “Salami production will also commence on this date.”

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE:

Lawyers search for patients as listeriosis battle looms with Tiger Brands

October looks set to be a roller coaster month for Tiger Brands.
News
1 day ago

Woolworth recalls savoury rice after listeria outbreak in Europe

Woolworths is recalling a frozen savoury rice product as a precaution after a listeria outbreak in Europe.
News
3 months ago

Polony still causing listeriosis‚ four months after recall

Of the 78 people who got listeriosis after the shock March 4 announcement that the source of the outbreak was Tiger Brands’ Enterprise plant in ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Teacher arrested for bribery in cash for jobs scandal South Africa
  2. Chilean backpacker goes missing in KZN South Africa
  3. Cash heist meeting imploded when police arrived South Africa
  4. Police fire stun grenades to disperse fuel price hike protesters South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X