Tiger Brands has reopened its Germiston factory‚ which was closed in March along with a Polokwane factory and an abattoir in Clayville after they were found to be the sources of deadly listeria bacteria.

“After rigorous assessments of the factory were completed‚ the Ekurhuleni department of health issued a certificate of acceptability to the company for the Germiston processing facility‚” Tiger Brands said on Friday morning.

Its Polokwane factory received a certificate of acceptability from the Capricorn municipality on September 12‚ allowing it to resume canning Enterprise-branded meat products.

“Structural refurbishments continue on the remaining units at the Polokwane facility and are expected to be completed by early November‚ after which the department of health will conduct its assessments‚” Tiger Brands said.

“The Clayville abattoir will supply the raw material requirements for the Germiston facility as well as fresh meat cuts. In addition‚ it will continue to contract slaughter on behalf of approved pig suppliers‚” Friday’s statement said.

Tiger Brands closed the three facilities in March after the National Consumer Commission ordered it to recall three types of sausages — polony‚ frankfurters and smoked Russians — sold under its Enterprise brand. Friday’s statement made no mention of these products.

Tiger Brands said production of “ready-to-cook products‚ comprising bacon and frozen sausages” was expected to restart on Friday. “Salami production will also commence on this date.”

