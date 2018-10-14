Seven dead in crash near Bergville

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport‚ community safety and liaison Mxolisi Kaunda has called for a thorough investigation into a crash that claimed the lives of seven people on the R74 near Bergville on Saturday night.

Kaunda said that a preliminary investigation had revealed that a light motor vehicle was trying to overtake a minibus taxi when it collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

“The minibus that was being overtaken also got involved in the crash. Six passengers died on the scene‚ nine were critically injured and two escaped with minor injuries.