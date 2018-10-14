South Africa

Suspect arrested for murder of Westbury mom Heather Petersen

14 October 2018 - 20:14 By GRAEME HOSKEN
The late Heather Petersen’s memorial service held at AFM church in Westbury on Wednesday October 3 2018.
The late Heather Petersen’s memorial service held at AFM church in Westbury on Wednesday October 3 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Westbury mother, Heather Petersen, and the shooting of her niece.

Police officers, following up on information, arrested the man at a house in Krugersdorp on Sunday afternoon.

Petersen was shot dead last month when she and her niece were caught the crossfire between rival gangsters while they were walking home.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubela in a statement said the arrest was made while officers were carrying out an intelligence driven operation. He said the 32-year-old man had been arrested at a Krugersdorp house after police received information from Westbury community members as to his whereabouts.

“The suspect is due to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court soon,” Makhubela said.

Protests by community members erupted in Westbury after a woman, Heather Petersen, was killed by a stray bullet in a shootout. The Sunday Times went into the community to investigate living conditions in Westbury.

Most read

  1. Suspect arrested for murder of Westbury mom Heather Petersen South Africa
  2. Murdered Salvadoran archbishop Oscar Romero now a saint World
  3. 'Zombie' storm Leslie smashes into Portugal, Spain World
  4. One dead‚ three injured in house fire South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Today we are making history’: Leopard skin-clad Cyril Ramaphosa hands over ...
Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
X